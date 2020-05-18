Renowned Marathi writer Ratnakar Matkari passes away at 81

He had tested COVID-19 positive four days ago and was undergoing treatment at the Seven Hills hospital. For the last few days, he was feeling very weak was taken to Godrej Hospital for general check-up.

The hospital conducted COVID-19 test, and after the result came positive, he was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state has lost a gem of a litterateur. Maharashtra CM added that the ace writer’s works entertained people of all generations. Even while he was receiving accolades for his works, he continued to selflessly enrich the lives of people of Maharashtra and the literary world. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the departed soul, said the chief minister.

A versatile writer, Ratnakar Matkari has the honour of being decorated by both Sangeet Natak Akademi and Sahitya Akademi for his wide range of works. His film ‘Investment’ bagged the National Award in Regional Category section. His first play ‘Vedi Manasa’, written at the age of 17 years was broadcast for the first time on Mumbai Akashwani.

His works are equally popular among the old and the young. Some of his noted Marathi dramas include ‘Arannyak’ based on Mahabharata, ‘Lok Katha 78’, ‘Dubhang’, ‘Ashwamedh’, Chaar Diwas Premache’ and ‘Indira’. His children’s plays ‘Albatya Galbatya’ and ‘Nimma Shimma Rakshas’ were loved by kids.

To date he has written over 90 dramas including 20 for children, 25 novels and many mono-act plays.