Renowned lyricist & poet Rahat Indori passes away

The 70-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

Rahat Indori had been admitted to the hospital yesterday after he tested positive for the COVID-19. In the morning, the lyricist-poet tweeted about his confirmed COVID-19 report and said he will keep everyone d through social media.

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of hit films like Munnabhai MBBS, Kareeb, Ghatak and Ishq.

Indori did his schooling from Nutan School in Indore and his graduation from Islamia Karimia College, Indore. He passed his MA exam in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal in 1975 and was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University in 1985.

Rahat Sahab had faced poverty in his childhood, so in his words people could see the truth of life.