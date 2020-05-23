Renal Jain of BhupalNobles Pharmacy holds the First Position at National Level Video Making Competition

Udaipur : Bhupal Nobles Pharmacy College, Dean Dr. Yuvraj Singh Sarangadevot told that Ms. Reenal Sujit Jain student of Doctor of Pharmacy II got the First position in All India Video Making Competition organized on the subject “Salute to the Warriors of Corona Virus” by Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, Savitribai Phule University, Pimpri Poona. Principal Dr. Siddharaj Singh Sisodia informed that in this competition, about 500 contestants from all over the country, Reenal won the coveted First Prize of Rs. 3000 and a certificate of achievement. Over illuminating the name of Udaipur, BN University President Prof. Jeevan Singh Ranawat, Registrar Dr. Raghuveer Singh Chauhan, Vidya Pracharini Sabha Secretary Dr. Mahendra Singh Agaria and Managing Director Mohabbat Singh Rathore expressed happiness and wished a happy future on brings laurels. Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore also made it to the top 10 in this competition.

