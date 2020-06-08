Religious places, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels re-open in most of the states with certain conditions today

These establishments can only open in non- containment zones. They have to strictly follow all the guidelines issued by the Centre so that social distancing can be ensured.

In many states, prominent religious places will not open today looking at the concerns of crowd mangement and social distancing. In shopping malls, only asymptomatic staff and customers are being allowed and play areas for children, cinema halls and gaming arcades are closed. Mall management has been asked to deploy adequate manpower to ensure social distancing norms. Only 50 per of seating capacity is allowed in food court area of malls.

The guidelines issued for restaurants said takeaways are to be encouraged in stead of dine in and not more than 50 per cent of the seating capacity should be permitted in the restaurants. For hotels, details of the guests like travel history, medical conditions alongwith ID and self declaration form must be provided at the reception. Rooms and other service should be sanitized each time a guest leaves. Kitchen area must be sanitized at regular intervals.

Delhi state borders will be opened from today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that only residents of the National Capital will be treated in state’s hospitals till the time COVID pandemic lasts. He also informed that barring hotels and banquet halls in the city, malls, restaurants and places of worship will open from today.

Kejriwal said, the state government received over 7 lakh suggestions from the residents regarding the issue of treatment of patients in Delhi hospitals.

He informed that the state cabinet has taken the decision after considering the suggestions both from the residents and the expert panel which was constituted by the government.

He said, the expert panel under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of Indraprastha University, has stated in their report that Delhi will need around 15 thousand additional hospital beds by the end of this month, to take care of COVID patients.

Under the new set up, private hospitals and Delhi government hospitals in the city will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi. However, Central Government hospitals and hospitals providing special treatment or surgery will remain open for everyone.

Kejriwal, citing higher risk for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities has urged them to stay at home and take special precaution in light of the prevailing situation.