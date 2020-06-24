Relief To The Public From Demarcation Notification For Kumbhalgarh And Todgarh Sanctuaries : Mp Diya Kumari

Jaipur : Rajsamand MP, Diya Kumari, expressed her gratitude to the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar. The MP said that the issue of revised notification for setting threshold limits for Kumbhalgarh and Todgarh Sanctuaries, will give a major relief to the tourism and employment sector as well as the marble businessmen and hoteliers.

The Government of India has issued a State Notification regarding the demarcation of Kumbhalgarh and Todgarh Wildlife Sanctuaries. All the entrepreneurs associated with marble mines and the hotel business will directly benefit from this. Activities related to hotels and other tourism activities can be conducted outside the radius of 1 km and mines outside the radius of 5 km.

The earlier notification had outlined the mining activities outside a radius of 10 km. Due to this notification, most of the marble mines within a radius of 10 km got affected .