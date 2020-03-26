Relief package, a step towards responsive governance: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan called the relief package announced by FM as unprecedented and an example of responsive governance in challenging times. Thanking Prime Minister and Finance Minister, he said that the economic stimulus of ₹1.7 lakh crore will help the nation deal with disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Comprehensive measures announced on Thursday, will mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the rural and urban poor, farmers, women, health workers, migrant workers, divyangs, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections of the society,” he further added.

He also said that measures such as cash transfer, insurance cover, ensuring food security and the decision to provide free LPG cylinders for 3 months to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will give relief to millions of poor and will ensure no one in the country goes hungry.

Expressing optimism, he said, “We are in this together, we will fight this invisible enemy and emerge victorious. Our Government is taking all necessary measures to minimise any negative impact on our economy and society.”