Reliance Industries jumps after its telecom arm hikes tariffs for unlimited plans

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2474.85, up by 62.70 points or 2.60% from its previous closing of Rs. 2412.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2412.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2497.90 and Rs. 2400.00 respectively. So far 224681 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2750.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1830.00 on 29-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2502.80 and Rs. 2309.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1671938.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.61%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.79% and 10.60% respectively.

In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Reliance Industries’ (RIL) telecom arm — Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has unveiled its new unlimited plans. Jio has hiked prepaid tariffs by around 21% from December.

These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries. The new unlimited plans will go-live on December 1, 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.