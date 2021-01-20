Reinventing Opera House: #PoweringDigitalIndia

For 25 successful years in the country, Samsung has been a shining star in India’s manufacturing and growth story, and a committed partner in this journey.

Over these 25 years, we have set up 3 R&D centres and 2 factories, including the World’s largest mobile factory in Noida.

In this journey, we have also created unique experiences for consumers with the iconic Samsung Opera House, the iconic structure in the heart of city in Bengaluru, showcasing our strong commitment to the country and our consumers.

Our New vision #PoweringDigitalIndia reiterates the same commitment to India.

Opera House is the World’s largest mobile experience centre. We transformed Opera House into the world’s largest mobile experience center. In the early 1900s, Opera House was known for its dance, music and theatre performances and was frequented by British soldiers and officers. It was later converted into a cinema theatre and became a popular cultural hub.

Samsung took over the building in 2016 and kicked off a major restoration work. The focus was to retain the original structure while transforming it into a millennial hub with its innovations. It is gift to the people of Bengaluru, who love their city so much.

Witness the transformation here:

