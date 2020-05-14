Regular Train Passenger Services remain cancelled until further notice; Full refund for tickets booked up to 30th June

It said that all the booked tickets for the above trains for the period up to 30th June 2020 will be cancelled and full refund will be generated.

However, the Shramik Special Trains and Special passenger Train services which started from 12th May of this month, shall continue to operate.

Railway has also issued order for the refund of fare in case passenger is not found fit for travel due to symptoms of corona.

The order states that if during the screening a passenger has very high temperature and symptoms of corona virus, the passenger will not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets.

In such case, full refund will be provided to the passenger. Railway said that TTE certificate will be issued to the passengers at the entry, checking and screening point mentioning the number of passengers not travelled due to symptoms of Covid-19.

After getting the TTE certificate, online TDR shall be filed for refund by the passengers within 10 days from the date of journey and the amount will be refunded.