Refrain from conducting tournaments trials: Government to federations

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all National Federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the media that any athlete arriving from outside India, having visited a country falling in a high-risk zone for the Coronavirus, will have to stay in quarantine as per provisions.

Also, No coach, technical/support staff, athlete etc. presently in the training camp and not staying in the training campus be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following the quarantine protocols.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had earlier decided to suspend the I-League till March 31. The recent advisory, however, is set to push the league back further and will raise questions as to whether the league will continue at all, considering Mohun Bagan has already bagged the title.