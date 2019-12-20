Refrain from broadcasting content which may instigate violence: I&B Min to news channels

Citing its earlier advisory, the Ministry said, it is observed that notwithstanding with the advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirit of the Programme Codes.

It asked TV channels not to show the content that contains anything which may affect the integrity of the nation, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of the social public and moral life of the country.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked for strict compliance of the advisory. A similar advisory was issued by the Ministry on 11th of this month following the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

