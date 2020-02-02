Reforms announced in budget will boost economy says PM

In a televised address, Prime Minister Modi said, Government has given a lot of emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure, textiles and technology in the budget to increase the employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi said, to double the income of the farmers, 16 action points have been created which will increase employment in the rural areas. The Prime Minister said, modern infrastructure is of great importance for modern India and infrastructure sector is also a large employment generator.

Prime Minister Modi said, the construction of 6,500 projects from 100 lakh crore rupees will increase employment opportunities on a large scale. The Prime Minister said, businesses will also benefit from the National Logistics Policy.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for the first budget of this decade saying the Union Budget has vision and action.