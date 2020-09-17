Recruitment on 1384 vacant posts of Assistant Professor, last date 18 September 2020

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has extended the application date for the recruitment of 1384 Assistant Professor vacancies. Candidates can now apply online for these posts by 18 September 2020.

Educational Qualifications

A PG degree with 50% marks. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website.

Age Range

Application fee

The age of general category candidates should not be less than 21 years and not more than 30 years as on 01 January 2019. While reserved category candidates will be given full relaxation in age limit as per government rules.

Pay scale

15,600 to 39,100 per month.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination and interview.

How to apply

Candidates willing and able to work in these posts can submit their application in online mode before the last date through the official website http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/htm/Advertisement.htm.

