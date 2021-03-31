Recruitment of 83 posts of Head Master

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has sought applications from interested candidates for recruitment to 83 vacant posts of Head Master. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online by 23 April 2021. Educational Qualification: Candidates should have taken a bachelor’s degree from a related subject from a recognized institute. Also it is necessary to have experience of five as a teacher. Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 21 to 40 years old. Pay Scale: Must be Level-14 compliant. How to apply: Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/. Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination.

