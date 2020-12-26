Recruitment of 48 vacant posts of accounting clerk

West Bengal Pollution Control Board has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the 48 vacant posts of Junior Environmental Assistant, Accounts Clerk. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website by 31 December 2020.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Civil Engineering / Twelfth / Tenth degree from a recognized institute. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 18 to 37 years. While reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates for these posts will be given a salary of Rs 22,700 to 56,100 per month.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in online mode before the last date through the official website https://wbpcb.azurewebsites.net/#no-back-button.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview. The admit card for the online examination can be downloaded on 11 January 2021. The tentative exam dates have been fixed for 24 January and 25 January 2021.

