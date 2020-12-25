Recruitment of 40 General Duty Medical Officers

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from recognized institute. Must also have one year experience.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 21 years to 50 years old.

Application fee: The candidates of general category will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

Pay Scale: Pay will be given as per Matrix Level-15.

How to apply: Through the official website http://spscskm.gov.in/, one can apply in online mode before the last date 05 January 2021.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of interview. f

