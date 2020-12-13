The Joint Recruitment Board (JRB), Employment Services and Manpower Directorate Scheme, Tripura has sought applications from qualified candidates for recruitment to 1,500 vacant posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Group C, Non-Gazetted. Interested candidates can apply online till 20 January 2021.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have passed the secondary or equivalent examination from a recognized institution. Proficiency in typing on computer with accurate typing speed of minimum 30 (thirty) words per minute in English with knowledge of operating computer on computer and basic computer knowledge. Detailed information is available on the official website.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website https://tripura.gov.in/ before the last date.

Application fee

The candidates of general category will have to pay Rs 300 as fee. While reserved class candidates will be given exemption in application fee.

Age Range

General category candidates should be between 18 to 41 years old. While reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

pay scale

The selected candidates will be given Rs 5,700 to 24,000 per month.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of paper one, paper two and interview. The final merit list will be prepared by adding marks obtained in all papers of written test and interview. In order to be present in the interview, it is mandatory for the candidates to appear in every paper of the written examination. Candidates’ candidature will not be recognized if they are absent in interview or type test. After final selection, all the selected candidates will be called for type test on computer. Candidates must be successful in type test but its marks will not be added to the merit list.

The post Recruitment of 1500 vacant posts of LDC, apply till 20 January first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







