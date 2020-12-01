Recruitment in Indian Coast Guard for 50 posts

Post Name: Navik

Applications are invited for the recruitment of 50 vacant posts of sailor in Indian Coast Guard. Interested candidates can read the instructions given below and apply before the last date. The last date to apply is 07 December 2020. The candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of interview and experience.

Job Location

Near Patiala High Court, New Delhi, 110001 Delhi

Number of vacancies: 50 posts

Employment Type: Full-time

How much salary will you get: Pay Scale: ₹ 21700 / – per month

Age Limit: 18 – 22 years. Please see the published notification for age relaxation and other information.

Educational Qualifications: 10 + 2th Class with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of education recognized by Central / State Government.

How to apply: For detailed notification and other information, the candidates Employment News paper 21 – 27 November Page No. See 24.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and interview.

Last date to apply: 2020-12-07

Interview date and place: All the candidates are requested to take all the necessary information related to employment before applying for this employment and apply only after that.

For more information related to Indian Coast Guard, you can see the published notification, please share this information to your friends and help them and visit our website daily for daily employment.

About Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard was established on 18 August 1978 by the Parliament under the Coast Guard Act, 1978, as an independent armed force of the Union, with the aim of protecting the Indian sea in peacetime. “Vayam Raksham: That is what we protect” is the ideal sentence of the Indian Coast Guard. Presently this force is commanded by its Director General, Vice Admiral Anurag Ji Thapliyal.

The emergence of the Coast Guard in India took place on 01 February 1977 as a new service to enforce national laws within India’s national jurisdiction at sea and ensure the protection of life and property. The need was felt that the Navy should be set aside for its wartime operations and to constitute a separate service for the responsibility of law enforcement, which would be fully equipped and developed in countries such as the United States, United States, etc. Designed on the lines of Coast Guard.

Website: http://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in/

