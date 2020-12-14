Recruitment for UPSC Vacancies 34 Post Last Dete December 31



UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for many vacancies in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Electrical Engineering Department. UPSC has issued a notification in this regard stating that 34 posts are vacant.

For details and application process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC vacancy notification also states that the selected candidates will be given a pay scale as per the Seventh Pay Commission.

UPSC Vacancy 2020 – Important Details:

Breakup of vacancies –

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 4.

Ministry of Home Affairs: 10

Ministry of Finance: 2.

Electrical Engineering Department: 18.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Education required:

For the post of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital – New Delhi, candidates should have a postgraduate degree in Physics from a recognized university and a basic degree in Science with at least one year of relevant work experience.

Ministry of Home Affairs – For the post of Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency (NIA), candidates should have a law degree from a recognized university and a minimum of seven years of experience as an advocate in criminal matters.

Ministry of Finance – For the post of Assistant Legal Advisor, Enforcement Directorate – Department of Revenue, candidates should have a degree in law from a recognized university with a minimum of three years relevant work experience or a postgraduate degree in law with a minimum. One year work experience

Electrical Engineering Department – For the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), candidates should have minimum one year experience after obtaining a degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Age Limit: The age of the candidates should not be more than 35 years (relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per prescribed government rules) For detailed age requirements, the candidates should send UPSC notification – bit.ly/ It is advisable to refer to 347qPdz.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 – Last date of application: December 31, 2020.

The post Recruitment for UPSC Vacancies 34 Post Last Dete December 31 first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







