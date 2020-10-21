Recruitment for 129 posts including senior resident | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh has sought online applications from candidates till 26 October 2020 for recruitment to a total of 129 posts, including Senior Resident, Resident Nsethisia, Resident Pathologist.

Educational Qualifications

MBBS / MD / MS / MDS / DM / MCH / DNB qualification has been prescribed as per the posts. For complete and clear details related to the post and qualification, check the candidate official notification.

Age limit: The maximum age limit for these posts has been set at 37 years as on 01 January 2020. Post doctoral degree holders and PG degree holders are exempted from the maximum age limit. Besides, SC, ST and Women candidates have also been given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per rules.

pay scale : Conform to posts.

Application fee

Candidates of the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

How to apply

One can apply online through the official website www.gmch.gov.in till 4:00 pm on 26 October 2020. After applying, its hard copy along with all necessary documents should be received by 4:00 pm on October 29, 2020 at the scheduled address.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination and interview. The written examination will be conducted only in Chandigarh. Call letters and e-admit cards will be issued on the official website. Call letters and admit cards will not be sent to the candidates through post under any circumstances.

The post Recruitment for 129 posts including senior resident first appeared on Job Idhar.