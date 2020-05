Recovery rate of COVID-19 reaches 41.61 percent; Over 60 thousand 490 patients have cured so far

During the last twenty four hours, two thousand 769 people have recovered and six thousand 535 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported taking the total number of cases to one lakh 45 thousand 380.

Health Ministry said, 146 deaths have been registered in last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to four thousand 167.