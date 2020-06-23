Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients improves to 56.37%

During the last twenty four hours, 10 thousand 994 people recovered from COVID-19. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is one lakh 78 thousand 14.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said a total of 14 thousand 933 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to four lakh 40 thousand 215.

In one day, a total of 312 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 14 thousand 11. With this, the case fatality rate reached to 3.18 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of one lakh 87 thousand 233 tests of Corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country within 24 hours. So far, 71 lakh 37 thousand 716 tests have been conducted.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, 992 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19 including 726 government laboratories and 266 private laboratories’ chains.