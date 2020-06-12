Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients improves to 49.21 per cent

During the last 24 hours, five thousand 823 people have been cured from this virus. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research has achieved the remarkable feat on Thursday by crossing the one lakh 50 thousands tests per day mark.

Within 24 hours, a total of one lakh 51 thousand 808 tests of corona virus were conducted by the various laboratories in the country.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, nine thousand 996 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to two lakh 86 thousand 579 in the country.

During the last 24 hour, 357 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to 8 thousand 102. The case fatality rate stood at 2.82 per cent in the country and the total active corona cases in the country is one lakh 37 thousand 448.

ICMR said that 52 lakh 13 thousand 140 tests have been conducted in the country so far. ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, a total 837 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 602 government laboratories and 235 private laboratories’ chains.