So far, a total of 1,19,293 patients have been cured taking the recovery rate to 48.37 per cent. There are 1,20,406 active COVID cases across the country and all are under active medical supervision.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus. A total of 759 testing facilities exist in the country as on date with 531 government and 228 private labs.