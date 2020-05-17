Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients improves to 35.08 per cent

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan held the meeting in New Delhi with Principal Health Secretaries, Municipal Commissioners, DMs and other officials from these municipal areas which which are contributing almost 80 per cent of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

These municipal areas are from States namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha. During the meeting, a presentation was made on the present status of COVID-19 infections in the districts while highlighting the high risk factors, indices such as confirmation rate, fatality rate, doubling rate and tests per million.

They were also briefed about the factors to be considered while mapping the containment and buffer zone. Regarding management of indicators like high doubling rate, high case fatality rate and high confirmation percentages seen in the containment zones, they were informed about the possible root causes and recommendations were offered on possible actions that could be taken.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that especially in the densely populated urban areas further challenges need to be considered like poor socio-economic conditions, limited health infrastructure, lack of social distancing, issues faced by women among others factors. It was advised that all health service providers need to be provided with adequate protective gear and communication must focus against the stigmatization of these frontline health workers.

Maintenance of sanitation standards of the relief and isolation camps, and waste management from the homes of COVID-19 cases was also stressed upon.

During the meeting, it was informed that since yesterday, fresh 3,970 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country taking the total number to 85,940.

So far, a total of 30,150 people have been cured and in the last 24 hours, 2,233 patients were found cured. and this is takes the total recovery rate to 35.09 per cent.