Recovery rate of COVID-19 improves to 50 per cent

The Central government said, the recovery rate stood at 50.59per cent in the country and a total of one lakh 62 thousand 379 people have been cured of coronavirus in the country.



During the last 24 hours, eight thousand 49 people have recovered. Total active corona cases in the country is one lakh 49 thousand348.



Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 11 thousand 929 newcases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hour taking the total number of cases to three lakh 20 thousand 922 in the country.



This is the highest spike in fresh cases in one day since the outbreak of corona virus in the country. During the last 24 hours, 311 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to nine thousand 195. With This, the case fatality rate reached 2.86 per cent in the country.



Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of one lakh 51 thousand 432 tests of corona virus were conducted by various laboratories in the country during the last 24 hours. So far, 56 lakh 58 thousand 614 tests have been conducted.



ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities forCovid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total 893 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 646 government laboratories and 247 private laboratories’ chains.

