Recovery rate of COVID-19 improves to 48.36 percent

During the last 24 hours, five thousand 220 people have got cured.



Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, nine thousand 971 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to two lakh 46 thousand 628 in the country.

This is the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in India.



During the last 24 hours, 287 deaths have been recorded taking the nationwide toll to six thousand 929. The case fatality rate is 2.80 per cent in the country.



Meanwhile, The Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, a total of one lakh 42 thousand 69 samples of corona virus were tested in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of tests done has reached 46 lakh 66 thousand 386 in the country.



ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, a total of 759 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the tests, that include 531 government laboratories and 228 private laboratories’ chains.