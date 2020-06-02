Recovery rate of COVID-19 improves to 48.19 percent

During the last 24 hours four thousand 835 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

The Ministry said, so far, a total of around 92 thousand patients have been cured of COVID-19. Presently, there are 93 thousand 322 active cases in the country which are under active medical supervision.

The Ministry said, government is taking several steps along with the States and Union Territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. It said, the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, while on the other hand, case fatality is going down.

Health Ministry said, the relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases. India’s fatality rate is at 2.83 per cent as against world average of 6.19 per cent.

More than three lakh 67 thousand people have been died across the world due to Corona virus.