Recovery rate of COVID-19 cases improves to over 27.5% in country

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry official said that the recovery rate of patients from COVID-19 infection has gone up to 27.52 per cent. He also informed that Outcome ratio which indicates status of closed COVID-19 cases among people who either recovered or passed away, has improved to 90:10 today which was 80:20 on 17th of April.

The Health Ministry official said that we are transitioning to a new normal where we need to compulsorily wear face masks and covers in public places and to follow preventive measures outside containment zones as well.

He said, as lockdown is being eased in a staggered manner, it is imperative to continue rigorous containment measures, effective clinical management, infection prevention and control.In pandemics such as COVID-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased.

He said, therefore to prevent such a situation and to maintain the benefits of lockdown, people should understand their social responsibility and diligently follow all protocols and guidelines.

