Recovery rate of COVID-19 cases improves to around 48% in country

A total of 3,804 people affected by COVID-19 have recovered during the last 24 hours. So far, over 1,04,000 cases have been cured.

Presently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons.

The number of government labs has been increased to 498 and private labs have been increased to 212.

As many as 1,39,485 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is over 42,42,000.