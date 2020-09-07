Recovery rate from COVID-19 infection rises to 77.31%; fatality rate drops to 1.70%

69,564 recoveries were recorded yesterday taking the cumulative total of recovered patients to 32,50,429.

With this, the recovery rate currently stands at 77.31% India’s three-pronged strategy of Test, Trace, and Treat is proving to be a success.

The Fatality Rate has dropped to 1.70% with 69,564 deaths recorded so far.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 8,82,542 — which is 20.99% of the total cases reported so far.

India’s comprehensive and calibrated actions within the umbrella strategy of ‘TEST TRACK TREAT’ have resulted in a low mortality rate.

Sustained efforts through early diagnosis, & timely and effective treatment continue to steadily push the CFR down.

From 2.15% on August 1, the Case Fatality Rate has now come down to below 2% and it now stands at 1.70%.

Further, Average Weekly Case Fatality Rate has also come down from 1.97% in the week between August 10-16 to 1.75% in the week from August 31 to September 6.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, total number of samples tested so far is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested on Sunday.

