Recovery rate from COVID-19 in India reaches 62.61%

The central government has said, a total of seven lakh 87 people affected with COVID-19 have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 62.61 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 22, 664 people recovered in the past 24 hours. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is 3,90, 459.

The Health Ministry said, a total of 40, 425 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 11,18,043. However, the case fatality rate is continuously declining in the country and it reached 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of 2,56,039 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories within 24 hours.