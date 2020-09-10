Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in country improves to 77.74%

Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached 34, 71, 783. It said, the constant increase in recoveries ensured that the actual caseload of the country is reduced and currently comprises only 20.58 per cent of the total positive cases.

Effective implementation of ‘Test,Track and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.68 per cent.



A total of 95,735 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 60 per cent of the total cases are reported from only five states.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 23,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000. The total number of positive cases has now reached 44,65, 863.



Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is nine lakh 19 thousand and 18. In the last 24 hours, 1,172 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 75,062. In the last 24 hours, 11,29,756 tests were conducted. So far over 5.29 crore tests have been conducted across the country.

Now the number of testing labs in the country has gone up to 1,686.