Recovery from COVID-19 surpasses 10 lakh mark

With this, the recovery rate improved to 64.43 per cent. The mortality rate due to Corona virus has further declined to 2.20 per cent in the country.

The Health Ministry on Sunday said, maximum number of 52 thousand 123 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in one day taking the total number of cases to 15 lakh 83 thousand 792.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh 28 thousand 242. In a single day, 775 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 34 thousand 968.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of four lakh 46 thousand 642 tests of Corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories during the last 24 hours.

So far, one crore 81 lakh 90 thousand 382 tests have been conducted in the country. At present, one thousand 321 laboratories across India are conducting the tests for COVID-19 including 907 government laboratories and 414 private laboratories’ chains.