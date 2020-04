Recovered COVID-19 patients may help in healing others through plasma therapy: Health Ministry

It said the battle is with disease and not with a person suffering from COVID-19.

A health official said, we have to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients and in fact, they can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy.

He said, we should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. He also said that healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are for helping the people.