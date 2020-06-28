Recovered cases sharply overtake active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry

The ministry said that the gap between recoveries and active cases has crossed 1,00,000. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 106,661 as of June 28.

Thus, so far, a total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 58.56% amongst COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,832 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

It also added that presently, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

India now has 1036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs.

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 567 (Govt: 362 + Private: 205)

• TrueNat based testing labs : 382 (Govt: 355 + Private: 27)

• CBNAAT based testing labs : 87 (Govt: 32 + Private: 55)

More than 2,00,000 samples are being tested daily. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095.

The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802.

As of 28th June, COVID-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds; 2,400 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,40,099 Isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised.

Moreover, 9,519 COVID Care Centres with 8,34,128 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 187.43 lakh N95 masks and 116.99 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions.