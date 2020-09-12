Record number of 81,500 people recover from COVID-19 in a single day

So far, over 36 lakh 24 thousand people in the country have recovered from the viral pandemic. The overall recovery rate stands at 77.77 per cent. The Health Ministry has said that the gap between recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide. It said, more than three fourth of the total cases have recovered whereas less than even one fourth remain as active Cases. The constant increase in recoveries has ensured reduction in the actual caseload of the country, which currently comprises only 20.56 per cent of the total positive cases.

The number of recovered patients in the country has overtaken the active cases by nearly 3.8 times. Unprecedented surge in COVID Recoveries with more than 100 per cent increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past one month has also been reported.

The Health Ministry has informed that the sustained high recovery rate is fuelled by 9 States and Union Territories reporting recovery rate of over 80 per cent which includes Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat among others.

The ministry has informed that high levels of recovery is being reported from various States and UTs and almost 60 per cent of the total recovered cases are pooled in by 5 States including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The country has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate compared to the global average. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.66 per cent, where 17 States and UTs have reported fatality rates even lower than 1 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 97,000 new cases have been reported and the total active cases stand at around 9,58,000. 1,201 fatalities have also been reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 77,472.