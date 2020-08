Due to its huge support from the people AROGYA SETU becomes the the most downloaded Covid-19 contact tracing app across the world.

The government-promoted app has managed to achieve the feat in above three months from launch.

A Sensor Tower report shows Aarogya Setu has the most installs to date followed by Turkey’s Pandemic Isolation Tracking Project and Germany’s Corona-Warn-App.

The download numbers comprise figures from Google Play Store and the App Store.