Tuesday , August 18 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Record 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests done in India in the last 24 hours

Record 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests done in India in the last 24 hours

Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low i.e. 8.81% compared to the weekly national average i.e. 8.84%.

Aggressive testing has led to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases.

This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down.

In a tweet, the ministry stated that focused implemention of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 states/UTs performed better than the national average.

Please share this news
Download the Udaipur Kiran News app from here. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel.
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved