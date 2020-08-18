Record 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests done in India in the last 24 hours

Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low i.e. 8.81% compared to the weekly national average i.e. 8.84%.
Aggressive testing has led to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases.
This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down.
In a tweet, the ministry stated that focused implemention of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 states/UTs performed better than the national average.from here. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel.