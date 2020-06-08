REC Limited distributes food grains, meal packets, sanitisers, PPE kits masks since imposition of nationwide lockdown

Monday , June 8 2020
Through its corporate social responsibility arm, REC Foundation, it has pledged to distribute 5 thousand customized packets carrying essentials for labourers and those affected because of lockdown. 

REC in collaboration with various district authorities, NGOs and electricity distribution companies is providing cooked meals and ration to needy across the nation. 

In a joint effort with TajSATS, it is also distributing nutritious meal packets to medical staff in Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. 

Under this effort, 300 food packets are delivered to the frontline healthcare warriors in the National Capital.

