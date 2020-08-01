Read Tilak’s writings to understand his ideas on self-reliance: Amit Shah

Shah was speaking at the International webinar on ‘Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat’, on the occasion of Tilak Centenary on August 1, held in New Delhi.

He said, the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi resonates with the ideas and teachings of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak of endeavouring towards swadeshi or local produce.

Speaking about the contributions of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, Shah said, he is credited to be the pioneer of turning the freedom struggle into an Indian movement in its true spirit. The Minister highlighted several initiatives of Tilak towards promotion of Swadeshi and Swaraj movement in the country.

He also urged youth in the country to read Tilak’s writings to understand his ideas on self reliance and culture.

Speaking on the occasion , President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the New Education Policy rolled out by the Government is the first genuine step towards de-macaulization of the Indian Education system.

He said, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has embarked on the path of making it’s foundations strong.

The International webinar on Tilak Centenary was organised by ICCR along with other Institutes.