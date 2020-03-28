Re-telecast of epic series Ramayan and Mahabharat begin on Doordarshan from today

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharati has decided to re-telecast the mythological series on public demand. The telecast is taking place in 2 slots every day, from 9 AM to 10 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM. The evening slot will carry the subsequent episode of the series.

“Mahabharat” is also being telecast twice in a day at 12 noon and 7 PM on DD Bharati from today.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the immense interest of people in the series and public demand for their re-telecast.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed happiness that these shows are being re-telecast. In a tweet, Mr Javadekar said, it is mandatory for all cable operators to show DD channels. He said, if it is not being shown in any area, people can raise a complaint with their cable operator.

CEO, Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati congratulated the team from Doordarshan that worked on war footing to make this happen. Mr Vempati also thanked the Sagar family for making content available to Doordarshan.

Prasar Bharati has been making special efforts to create awareness on COVID-19. New Services Division of All India Radio broadcasts special bulletins in Hindi and English from 8 am to 9 am in the morning and in evening from 8 PM to 9 PM. Many special programs are also being broadcast by DD News and DD India.