RCF registers over 35 percent increase in sale of NPK fertilizers Suphala

ikChemicals and Fertilizers Minister Shri DV Sadananda Gowda congratulated the RCF in showing zeal to meet the needs of farming nutrients so that farmers reap the benefits of higher yields. He also expressed satisfaction that different fertiliser PSUs under his Ministry are working hard to assist Indian farmers overcoming difficulties of lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Gowda added that besides his Department of Fertilisers, he himself is in touch with his counterparts in Agriculture Ministries/ other related Departments at Centre and in States/UTs to facilitate production, transit, and distribution of the required fertilisers during the sowing season.

SC Mudgerikar, CMD, RCF said in a tweet that during this difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, RCF ensures continuous supply of fertilizers to the farmers with the help of agriculture department of Maharastra. For the safety of farmers, fertilizers are being delivered at the farm boundary. Apart from this RCF’s Trombay unit has set a new milestone in energy efficiency of 6.178 MKcal/MT.

RCF as part of its strong belief in Corporate Social Responsibility with the objective to benefit the needy and for general good of the society, has contributed 83.56 lakh to PM Cares Fund and 83.50 lakh to Maharashtra CMRF. Its employees has also come forward snd contributed one day’s salary for the cause. This is in addition to Rs 50 lakh already contributed by RCF through CSR.

RCF a “Mini Ratna” , is a leading producer of fertilizers and chemicals in the country. It manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals. The company is a household name in rural India with brands “Ujjwala” (Urea) and “Suphala” (Complex Fertilizers) which carry high brand equity. Besides fertilizer products, RCF also produces a large number of industrial chemicals that are important for the manufacture of dyes, solvents, leather, pharmaceuticals and a host of other industrial products.