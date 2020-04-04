RBI reduces trading timings of currency and debt markets

In a press release issued from Mumbai on Friday, RBI has said that lockdowns, social distancing, restrictions on movement of staff, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans is posing operational and logistic risks. It further said that thinning out of activity is impacting market liquidity and increasing volatility of financial prices.

RBI has said that these revised timings will remain in effect till 17th April. The apex bank has clarified that all regular banking services for customers, including RTGS, NEFT, e-kuber and other retail payments systems will continue to be available as per extant timings. It may also be noted that timing for equity markets has not be revised.