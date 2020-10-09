RBI keeps key interest rates unchanged

The reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35 per cent, the repo rate at four per cent.
The Monetary Policy Committee has also decided to maintain its accommodative stance as long as necessary at least through the current financial year and next year as Indian economy is entering into decisive phase in its fight against coronavirus.
In major announcements today, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das proposed that the RTGS system for real time fund transfer to become 24X7 from December 2020.
He said, the RBI stands ready to undertake further measures as necessary to assure market participants of access to liquidity and easy finance conditions.
The new housing loans risk weights to be linked to Loan-to-value ratio and also rationalize risk weights for all new housing loans until March 31, 2022.
Also the bank will extend scheme for co-lending to all NBFC, HFC. As for GDP, the growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by fourth quarter of current fiscal.
