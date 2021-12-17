Rategain Travel Technologies lists with 14% discount on the BSE

Rategain Travel Technologies has debuted at Rs 364.80 on the BSE, down by 60.20 points or 14.16% from its issue price of Rs 425.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 368.75, down by 56.25 points or 13.24% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 369.60 and Rs 344.10 respectively. So far 0.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

Rategain Travel Technologies’ IPO has saw an overall subscription of 17.4 times the shares on offer. Non-institutional investors had bought shares 42.04 times the portion set aside for them and the qualified institutional buyers’ portion was subscribed 8.42 times. Retail investors had put in bids for 8.08 times the allotted quota and the employee portion was subscribed 1.37 times. The offering was opened for subscription December 7, 2021 and will close on December 9, 2021 and the issue price was fixed at Rs 425 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 405-425 per equity share.

Rategain Travel Technologies is a SaaS company in the hospitality and travel industry offering solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents, meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries.