In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.113/2020-Customs(N.T.), dated 17thDecember, 2020 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 8thJanuary, 2021, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Exported Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 58.30 55.90 2. Bahraini Dinar 200.35 188.05 3. Canadian Dollar 58.75 56.70 4. Chinese Yuan 11.50 11.15 5. Danish Kroner 12.35 11.90 6. EURO 91.80 88.60 7. Hong Kong Dollar 9.60 9.25 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 249.20 233.60 9. New Zealand Dollar 54.75 52.35 10. Norwegian Kroner 8.85 8.55 11. Pound Sterling 101.20 97.80 12. Qatari Riyal 20.75 19.45 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 20.15 18.90 14. Singapore Dollar 56.45 54.55 15. South African Rand 5.00 4.70 16. Swedish Kroner 9.15 8.80 17. Swiss Franc 85.00 81.50 18. Turkish Lira 10.30 9.70 19. UAE Dirham 20.55 19.30 20. US Dollar 74.00 72.30

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Japanese Yen 72.30 69.60 2. Korean Won 6.95 6.50

