Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog starts nation-wide campaign to celebrate Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan

Through this campaign, the RKA is promoting extensive use of cow-dung and products during this Diwali Festival. Manufacture of Cow dung-based Diyas, Candles, Dhoop, Swastik, Wall-piece, Paper-weight, Havan Samagri, Idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for this year’s Diwali festival has already started.

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a statement said that RKA aims at reaching 11 crore families to ignite 33 crore Diyas made of cow-dung during this year’s Deepawali festival.

The feedback received so far is very encouraging and approximately three lakh Diyas will be ignited in the holy city of Ayodhya alone and one lakh Diyas will be lit in holy city of Varanasi.

Apart from generating business opportunities to thousands of cow-based entrepreneurs, the use of cow dung products will lead to cleaner and healthier environment and will also help make Gaushalas ‘Atmanirbhar’ too.

By providing an environment friendly alternative to Chinese made Diyas, the campaign will boost up Make in India vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also promote Swadeshi movement while reducing environmental damage.

Recently, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog had launched a nation-wide campaign on various platforms of social media to use eco-friendly material in manufacture of idols of Lord Ganesha for this year’s Ganesha Festival on appeal of the Prime Minister.