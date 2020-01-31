Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award

The World Games announced the winner last night after 20 days of polling in January this year by sports fans worldwide.

Congratulating Rani, the World Games said with 1,99,477 votes, she is the clear winner of the Athlete of the Year race. All in all, over 7,05,610 votes were cast during the poll.

Last year, India won the FIH Series Finals, and Rani was named Player of the Tournament.

Under Rani’s leadership, the Indian women’s team qualified for just the third Olympic Games in its history.

Rani, who was recently named among the Padma Shri awardees, dedicated the award to the entire hockey fraternity, her team and the country.

Rani further said after a successful 2019, she is now looking forward to achieving greater heights with the national team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

She has been a member of the national team since she was a 15-years-old, and has more than 240 caps for India.

International World Games Association President Jose Perurena, International Hockey Federation CEO Thierry Weil, and Hockey India President Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmad also congratulated Rani over her achievement.