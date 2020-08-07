Ramped up effort led to 1,370 testing labs in India currently: Health Ministry

The ministry, in a series of tweets, informed that widespread testing has enabled more than 6 lakh tests daily for 3 days in a row. From 1 lab in January 2020, the country now has 1,370 labs.

“India has significantly ramped up its diagnostic lab network. Higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the Delhi experience has amply shown, will eventually lower when combined with other measures,” a tweet stated.

The ministry further added: “Focused & coordinated containment, widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have resulted in increasing recovery rates and steadily falling case mortality. These have ensured declining percentage active cases.”